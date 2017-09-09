The Suburban Times

9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies Scheduled for UP and Lakewood

West Pierce Fire & Rescue would like to invite the public to join in remembering those lost on September 11, 2001. Two remembrance ceremonies will be held and include remarks from local leaders; one in partnership with the City of Lakewood and one at Station 31 in University Place.

September 11 Remembrance Ceremonies:

  • 12:00 PM – Lakewood City Hall – 6000 Main Street, Lakewood
  • 6:30 PM – West Pierce Fire & Rescue 9/11 Reflection Park – 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

