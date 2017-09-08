Series offers help and support for beginning stages of Alzheimer’s

Individuals and families dealing with memory loss or facing a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s are typically filled with anxiety, fear and confusion. It’s a time when the sky can seem to be falling in. But there is hope, there are resources, and there is help.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is launching the “Oh My Gosh – Now What?” series of discussions for families and individuals that focuses on the initial journey of memory loss through Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The new workshop series that starts Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Pierce County Sumner Branch Library, 1116 Fryar Ave. in Sumner, offers a forum where people can learn the facts about these diseases in an interactive, supporting setting.

All sessions will be held Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Sumner Branch Library, 1116 Fryar Avenue in Sumner. Participants can choose to join one, some or all of the discussions. Sessions are free and open to all. No RSVP is required.

The full session schedule is as follows:

Sept. 12 – “What is Dementia? What are the warning signs?”

Sept. 26 – “How does the disease progress? What should I expect?”

Oct. 10 – “How do I start the conversation? How do I cope with the shock?”

Oct. 24 – “What are the typical moods and behaviors? How do I manage them?”

Nov. 7 – “How do I pay for care? What are the legal things I should do?

Nov. 21 – “Where can I turn for help? What are the resources I can rely on?”

Sessions will be led by Kris Sawyers-Dowling and Jessica Girard, case managers with Aging and Disability Resources, who specialize in providing practical help to individuals and families coping with memory loss.

“We all hope that someday researchers will discover the magic cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, manager of Aging and Disability Resources. “While that hasn’t happened yet, there is significant progress in understanding the disease and developing successful therapies that delay its progression and manage its symptoms. This series provides accurate, helpful information from reliable sources about caring for family members with Alzheimer’s.”

“Oh My Gosh – Now What?” is jointly sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Pierce County Library System’s Sumner Branch. For additional information about the series call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at (253) 798-4600.