Moscow Ballet Master Class with Anastasiya Hnatyshyn September 14th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Dance Theatre Northwest is pleased to offer a Moscow Ballet Master Technique class with their Russian Soloist and Audition Director Anastasiya Hnatyshyn at 7:10 PM, Thursday, September 14th at Dance Theatre Northwest Studios – 2811 Bridgeport Way West, in University Place, WA. The class will be geared toward Intermediate advanced level dancers age 12 and up. 1.5 Hours. Fee $40.

Anastasiya began studying ballet when she was 7 years old and asked her mother to take her to the Lviv State Ballet School in Ukraine. She reports that studying at ballet school was not always easy or fun, but she never thought to stop going to ballet school even though sometimes she cried and couldn’t execute the moves. She continued her studies at Lviv College of Choreography for Classic Ballet later graduating from the esteemed Kharkov Academy of Culture and receiving a degree as choreographer and as elementary school teacher.

At just 16 years old Anastasiya was invited to perform at the Lviv National Opera and Ballet Theater, even before graduating from ballet school. Dancing in the National Theater at the same time as studying ballet in college was not easy either. Upon graduation Anastasiya danced all small parts and had dancing roles in some of the operas, but she slowly began to be offered solo roles…and now, after 14 years dancing professionally, she performs exclusively as Soloist and visits many countries including Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Poland, Switzerland, and the USA while on tour with the company. Anastasiya speaks fluent English and Spanish and recorded the Spanish Moscow Ballet promotional videos for 20 North American cities in addition to performing as Soloist and being Audition Director for Moscow Ballet’s Dance-with-Us children’s program.

For more information or to register visit www.DTNW.org or call 253-778-6534.