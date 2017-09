On Monday, Sept. 11 West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the City of Lakewood will hold a short ceremony to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 and pay tribute to our first responders and military service members.

The program will include speeches by local officials from Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The ceremony begins at noon and will be held at the flag plaza in front of City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood.