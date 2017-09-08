Lakewood Council election Q&A; Ria Johnson-Covington

Submitted by Chas. Ames

On August 1, all registered candidates for Lakewood City Council were asked to answer the same three questions to share with The Suburban Times readers. Following are Ria Johnson-Covington’s answers:

What is the most important issue facing Lakewood? What is your plan to address it?

In 2016, the City Council passed The Rental Housing Safety Program in an attempt to make sure our citizens are living in a safe and clean residence. It is currently still a controversial issue that passed 6-1. A clean and safe neighborhood is ideal but we also have a duty to ensure revitalization without gentrification and investment without displacement. I would immediately look into opportunities to reassess the policy prior to implementation, bring stakeholders back to the table and increase awareness for both the council and the public regarding RHSP and other available housing resources.

What is Lakewood’s most valuable commodity that other Washington State cities don’t have?

We share our boundaries with JBLM and Camp Murray. This is vital to our success not only as a direct employment center and community partner but for the wealth of diversity it brings to our city. The history of this area along with the people who have remembered, the value the city places on community engagement, the families who grow and join our schools to the soldiers that serve and set roots in our region, are all examples of the most valuable commodity we have, the people.

Who in Lakewood do you most admire?

I truly admire my husband, best friend and life partner Darrell Covington Jr. Just thinking about the person, he is, brings tears of joy to my eyes. I am truly a blessed person, not only for my own book of life but for the life I get to experience with such an intelligent, talented, loving and supportive person like Darrell.

More info is available at Ria Johnson-Covington’s website – www.We4Ria.com.