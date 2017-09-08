Lakes High School to show Screenagers and discuss impacts of technology on families

Lakes High School will host a screening of the film Screenagers Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Lakes High School Performing Arts Center. Screenagers is a documentary about the impact of the digital age on children and how to help families minimize harmful effects and find balance.

“Technology is always changing and evolving and parents need to stay on top of it,” said Clover Park School District family and community partnership coordinator Holly Bocchi. “This event gives families a chance to think about and discuss the challenges the digital world creates.”

Pizza will be served to attendees starting at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6 p.m. Parents from across the district are encouraged to attend. A parent-led roundtable discussion will follow. Space is limited and refreshments will be available while supplies last.

For more information or to RSVP, please call Lakes High School at 253-583-5564 or email Lakes High School principal Karen Mauer-Smith at kmauersm@cloverpark.k12.wa.us by 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11.