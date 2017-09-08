JBLM mortar training Sept. 9-10

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct mortar training Saturday, September 9, 2017, 8:30 a.m. through Sunday, September 10, 2017, 4 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars.

One unit, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.