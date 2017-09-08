Hunt.Fish.Feed Visits JBLM as Part of National Tour During 10th Anniversary

Submitted by Sportsman Channel

Sportsman Channel, a national TV network focused on the outdoor lifestyle, and Comcast are teaming up to host a Hunt.Fish.Feed lunch at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Heritage Hill as part of the 2017 Salmon Run. Salmon for the event is donated by Nisqually Markets.

Special Attendees include Executive Chef for Hunt.Fish.Feed and star of Sportsman Channel’s The Sporting Chef – Scott Leysath – is overseeing kitchen operations and volunteers from Comcast, among others.

Hunt.Fish.Feed. is a national campaign created in 2007 by Sportsman Channel to educate the public about providing natural resources to help combat nationwide hunger. The network hosts an annual tour, now in its 10th year, which visits local cities and serves meals to people in need. The menu will include: Salmon wraps, salad, seasonal fresh fruit, dessert and punch.

WHEN: Saturday, September 9 (serving approximately 450 guests)

Serving lunch from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Meal prep begins at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Heritage Hill on McChord Field

517 Barnes Blvd

JBLM-McChord, WA 98438

“Giving back to the community is one of Comcast’s earliest traditions as a company,” said Comcast spokesperson Linda Farmer. “That’s why this is the tenth year in a row we’ve partnered with Sportsman’s Channel to feed our neighbors who need it most.”

