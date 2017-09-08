CP Board schedules special meeting/workshop and public hearing

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/workshop to continue their discussion from the Aug. 28, 2017 workshop regarding implementation of a districtwide Community Engagement Leadership Team. The special meeting/workshop will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 in room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, in Lakewood.

After the special meeting/workshop, the board will host a public hearing at 6 p.m., to share information about the proposed sale of property and give community members an opportunity to provide input into the process.

The district is exploring the sale of properties at 14920 Spring Street SW in Lakewood. The properties are no longer suitable for school district purposes and plans are underway to build a new middle school to serve Woodbrook Middle School students.

The City of Lakewood has zoned the property, which is approximately 37.29 acres and consists of multiple tax parcels, as Industrial Business Park (IBP). The property is located in an area surrounded by a mix of residential and commercial properties and permitted use includes:

Warehousing;

Distribution;

Freight Movement;

Contractor Yards;

Outdoor Recreation;

Public Maintenance Facilities;

Utilities; and

Limited Manufacturing.

Those unable to attend the meeting may send comments via email prior to the hearing to supt@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or send a letter to CPSD Superintendent Debbie LeBeau, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499-1341.

For more information, please call the superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.