Watch ‘Pershing’s Last Patriot’

Lakewood Historical Society partners with the Lakewood Library for a free showing of this feature-length documentary – Pershing’s Last Patriot – that tells the story of Frank Buckle’s amazing life.

The Incredible true story of Frank Buckles, the very last American witness to WWI. Frank Woodruff Buckles, farm boy, hero of two wars, lifelong advocate for a National World War I Memorial- and last surviving US veteran of the Great War- passed away at 110 in 2011.

Discussion to follow, led by noted local historian, Alan Archambault.

Kicking off our program season with a night at the movies.

The essentials…

Where: Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 6PM