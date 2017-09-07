Tillicum’s inaugural 5K Walk, Run set for Sept. 9

Team Tillicum announces 5K Walk and Run, Sept. 9, race start at 9 A.M. at Harry Todd Park, packet pickup 7:30-8:45 A.M. Proceeds benefit Tillicum youth and athletic programs.

Organized by community residents, leaders and partners, this event will bring awareness and visibility to Tillicum, will engage the community through walking and running, and will encourage residents to grow as a safe, clean and healthy neighborhood. Register now to meet Tillicum neighbors and be active together.