Latest edition of Lakewood Connections Magazine is here

The latest edition of the Lakewood Connections Magazine hit mailboxes over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Inside the publication you’ll find:
- Recognition of Joint Base Lewis-McChord on its recent centennial celebration
- A reminder that fast trains are coming to Lakewood soon (December)
- Information on our Fall Community Cleanup (scheduled for Oct. 28/29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Feature article on our recently established Veteran’s Treatment Court
- Information on registering for the Rental Housing Safety Program
- Updates on economic development, transportation and park improvements
- Listing of upcoming events including the 11th annual Truck and Tractor Day, scheduled for Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m.
Comments
Jerry says
Can anybody tell me why I don’t get a copy in my mailbox anymore? I had to ask to have one sent last time. I don’t know if my mail person don’t get them to pass out in my Lakewood area or what it is but I sure would like to receive them again by mail.