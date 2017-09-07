The Suburban Times

Latest edition of Lakewood Connections Magazine is here

The latest edition of the Lakewood Connections Magazine hit mailboxes over the three-day Labor Day weekend. Inside the publication you’ll find:

  • Recognition of Joint Base Lewis-McChord on its recent centennial celebration
  • A reminder that fast trains are coming to Lakewood soon (December)
  • Information on our Fall Community Cleanup (scheduled for Oct. 28/29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Feature article on our recently established Veteran’s Treatment Court
  • Information on registering for the Rental Housing Safety Program
  • Updates on economic development, transportation and park improvements
  • Listing of upcoming events including the 11th annual Truck and Tractor Day, scheduled for Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

View the online version.

