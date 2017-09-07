Gear up for Pierce County’s Touch-A-Truck, Sept. 9

Pierce County Parks and Recreation will host its 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma.

This family-centric event is interactive and allows children to see, touch, climb on, climb in, and safely explore their favorite big trucks and machinery, which includes a fire engine, dump truck, command center, bucket truck, tractor, military vehicles, school buses and more. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

A quiet hour will be observed from noon to 1 p.m. to accommodate sensory sensitive participants.

Although the event is free, food donation bins will be set up to accept canned food items for the food bank. And Lemay Mobile Shredding Unit will be onsite shredding documents for free with food donations, which will go to Nourish Pierce County.

Last year Touch-A-Truck welcomed nearly 2,000 attendees and organizers are expecting an even larger turnout this year.

For more information, please visit Touch-A-Truck’s webpage or call (253) 798-4177.