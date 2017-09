Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

September 11, 2001, was a day that forever changed the course of history. A total of 2,996 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania and left thousands wounded.

Please join us in honoring and remembering all of the lives that were lost that day and the countless others of those that were affected. The City of DuPont’s 9/11 Memorial will take place at DuPont’s City Hall starting at 9:00 am.