Bates Technical College’s apprenticeship navigator receives accolades for re-entry work

Finding a meaningful career after incarceration is tough. That’s where Bates Technical College’s Apprenticeship Navigator Karen Dhaliwal steps in. Her role in helping those individuals find long-term jobs in the apprenticeship field was recently recognized at the annual Community Partnership for Transition Services (CPTS) Summer Institute.

The organization, made up of agencies and individuals who support successful transition for people returning to Washington’s communities after incarceration, honored Dhaliwal with the Rookie of the Year Award.

“I’m excited to receive this award, and I’m inspired by the work we do at Bates,” she said. “My coworkers and I genuinely care about easing barriers to success and helping our students manage their approach to life and finding a rewarding career,” said Dhaliwal, who has been in her position for two years.

Congratulations, Karen!

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.