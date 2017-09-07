The Suburban Times

Allie is Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Allie has come a long way. She arrived at the Humane Society very startled and scared, though with time, treats, and guidance by our expert staff, the one-year-old has really come into her own. During her photo shoot, she was all wiggles and sweetness, thrilling at the chance to play with new toys.

She remains a little nervous around unfamiliar men, but with extensive training and exercise, we see the Pit Bull continuing to progress. If you’ve got an active household and have kids over 12, Allie may just be your match made in heaven. #A520271. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.

