Pierce County Library System offers help navigating Medicare

Turning age 65 soon? Want to know more about Medicare? Pierce County Library System, Sound Outreach and the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) are offering a free class to answer questions about:

Medicare Parts A and B.

Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.

Part D prescription drug plans.

Medicare and individual’s employer insurance.

When to sign up for Medicare.

Come with questions and learn more. Call Sound Outreach at 253-596-0918 to RSVP. Walk-ins also welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 16 (1:30-4:00 pm), at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.

Additional events will be available later this year. SHIBA, a free and unbiased service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, sponsors these events.