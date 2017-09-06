The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Pierce County Library System offers help navigating Medicare

By Leave a Comment

Turning age 65 soon? Want to know more about Medicare? Pierce County Library System, Sound Outreach and the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) are offering a free class to answer questions about:

  • Medicare Parts A and B.
  • Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.
  • Part D prescription drug plans.
  • Medicare and individual’s employer insurance.
  • When to sign up for Medicare.

Come with questions and learn more. Call Sound Outreach at 253-596-0918 to RSVP. Walk-ins also welcome.

  • Saturday, Sept. 16 (1:30-4:00 pm), at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.

Additional events will be available later this year. SHIBA, a free and unbiased service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, sponsors these events.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *