Lakewood Council election Q&A; Mary Moss

Submitted by Chas. Ames

On August 1, all registered candidates for Lakewood City Council were asked to answer the same three questions to share with The Suburban Times readers. Following are Mary Moss’s answers:

What is the most important issue facing Lakewood? What is your plan to address it?

The most important issue facing Lakewood is affordability housing. We plan to address it by allowing for accessory dwelling units. Assist with financing using federal funds and provide for flexibility in the development regulations. Examples include density bonuses, reduction in setbacks and fees. Also by enabling developers to build more housing instead of parking spaces that sit empty most of the time.

What is Lakewood’s most valuable commodity that other Washington cities don’t have?

Lakewood has one of the youngest and most culturally diverse populations in the South Sound. The council recognizes this and I am in the process of implementing a Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) to show that we pride ourselves of its diversity. Lakewood has no B&O tax.

Who in Lakewood do you admire most?

I admire the collaboration of the citizens, our service clubs, and organizations. We as a city could not accomplish the many things we face without their support. Lakewood is growing and I like the direction we are going, we are embracing diversity

More info is available at Mary Moss’s website – moss4lakewood.com.