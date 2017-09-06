Dukesbay houses Changing Scene’s 2017 Play Festival

The Changing Scene Theatre NW takes over Dukesbay Theatre’s stage to present the Kitsap County’s fringe theatre’s 15th annual festival of nine original one-act plays.

“Summerplay” is written by playwrights from all over the United States as well as one from Australia. They are: “Welcome to the Club,” John C. Davenport, Seattle; “Spare Some Kibble?” Darren Hembd, Bremerton; “Tea and Socrates,” Sandra Hosking, Spokane; “Snafu,” Mark Harvey Levine, Pasadena, CA; “Persephone at the Motel 6,” David Lewison, Los Angeles, CA; “The Trouble with Cashews,” David MacGregor, Howell, MI; “The Man in the Hat,” Scott Mullen, North Hollywood, CA; “Day 73,” Shannon Murdoch Footscray, Victoria, AU; and “Modern Love,” Thomas Pierce, Seattle.

Although “Summerplay” is not a Dukesbay production, Changing Scene utilizes many of that company’s favorite actors in their offerings; the cast includes: Curtis Beech, Larry Chandler, Julie Cole, Eric Cuestas-Thompson, Nick Fitzgerald, Betzy Miller, Pavlina Morris, Michelle Noel, Mary Sheehan, Alex Stanioch, Corey Thompson and Carol Wieltschnig.

“Summerplay” runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through September 23, with one 2 p.m. matinee, Sunday, September 17. All tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at

www.summerplay2017.brownpapertickets.com; for more information, call 360-710-5440. Due to the intimate theatre space at Dukesbay, advanced tickets are highly recommended.

The Dukesbay Theater is located at 508 Sixth Ave. in downtown Tacoma; two floors above The Grand Cinema in the historic Merlino Art Center.