‘DSHS has decided to not release Mr. Butterfield at this time’

Update to DSHS Plans to Release Schizophrenic Killer in Oakbrook… Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson reports that, “as of 5:00 pm Tuesday, Sept. 6, the City of Lakewood received word from the Governor’s Office that the state is “doing more research” on discharge options and DSHS HAS DECIDED NOT TO RELEASE MR. BUTTERFIELD at this time. The City will aggressively pursue long term solutions to the continuing problem of abuse of the adult family home program in our community in what we expect to be a very contentious challenge to DSHS practices and regulations. Kudos to our 28th District legislators, County Prosecutor, City Manager, Police Chief and citizens for their efforts to address this issue.”