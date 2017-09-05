Pierce Transit riders can use smartphone, tablet to pay fare

Pierce Transit is offering a new way to pay for rides on Pierce Transit buses using a smart phone or tablet. The new option, called PiercePay, is available through the Hopthru app, which is free and easy to set up. This feature gives riders the option to purchase Pierce Transit passes and tickets anytime, anywhere, without using paper passes.

Riders can get started in three easy steps:

Get the app. Download the Hopthru app from Google Play or the App Store. Select your pass. Select “Buy Passes,” then choose your rider type (adult, youth or senior/disabled). Next, select your ticket type (One Ride Ticket or All Day Pass). Finally, enter payment information to finalize your purchase. Riders can purchase as many Tickets or All Day Passes as they would like and use them at their leisure. Activate. When you are about to board a Pierce Transit bus, activate the Ticket or All Day Pass, then show the screen to the bus driver. One Ride Tickets are valid for 10 minutes after activation. All Day Passes are valid the entire day the pass is activated.

PiercePay is only valid on Pierce Transit fixed route buses and special services, such as the current Washington State Fair Express. It is not accepted on SHUTTLE, vanpools or other transit systems such as Sound Transit or King County Metro. Pierce Transit is offering PiercePay via the Hopthru app for a one-year pilot project. At the end of one year the agency will evaluate riders’ interest and use, and determine whether to continue offering a mobile ticketing option.

For more information visit piercetransit.org or call 253-581-8000.