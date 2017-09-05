Lakewood Council election Q&A; John Simpson

Submitted by Chas. Ames

On August 1, all registered candidates for Lakewood City Council were asked to answer the same three questions to share with The Suburban Times readers. Following are John Simpson’s answers:

What is the most important issue facing Lakewood? What is your plan to address it?

The most important issue facing Lakewood is the promoting of economic development and redevelopment. That said, businesses, home construction, public safety, parks and city planning are part of the economic equation in making Lakewood a great place to live, work, grow and play. As to the Council’s (and my) plan to address this issue, the Lakewood City Council has addressed this issue through its Comprehensive Plan, its Transportation Plan (both available at www.cityoflakewood.us), its visioning sessions with the public, its public hearings, and its on-going work with county, state and federal officials while remaining flexible to address new challenges.

What is Lakewood’s most valuable commodity that other Washington cities don’t have?

Lakewood’s most valuable commodity is the people who live, work and play here. I think it is the collaborative effort of a great number of citizens of Lakewood who serve to make this a wonderful city. The strength of Lakewood comes from its service organizations, its neighborhood associations, its veterans, its volunteer committees, its businesses, its concerned citizens, and its neighbors at JBLM. It is not one thing or person that is Lakewood’s most valuable commodity – it is all of us working together. I hope other cities have what we have, but my efforts are focused on Lakewood.

Who in Lakewood do you admire most?

I admire the police officers who daily put their lives on the line to protect us and our properties; I admire the man or woman who gets up before dawn and goes to work or gets their children ready for school; I admire the business owners who decide to locate their businesses in this city; I admire the service members who serve at JBLM; I admire the teachers who educate our children; I admire the hard work that city staff does and that the city council is responsible for it. I admire those who work to make Lakewood a better city.

More info is available at John Simpson’s Facebook Page.