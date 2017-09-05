Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 ramp closures begins Tuesday

TACOMA – Starting Tuesday night, contractor crews building the I-5 – SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project will close the eastbound State Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 for four consecutive nights. Crews will close the ramp from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7, and from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The closure allows crews to remove formwork from a new northbound I-5 bridge. During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto southbound I-5 and through the South 56th Street interchange. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time.

Current photos for the I-5 – SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project are available on WSDOT’s Flickr account.

Previously announced overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the first week of September are listed on Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT’s regional Twitter feed.