DSHS Plans to Release Schizophrenic Killer in Oakbrook

Submitted by Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson
On September 11, DSHS is planning to release an acknowledged psychotic killer from Western State Hospital to live at the Alpha Palace Home, an adult group home at 7402 Coral Ln SW in the Oakbrook neighborhood of Lakewood, just 330 yards from the elementary school. The Prosecutor and our 28th District legislators are trying to stop DSHS, but we need your help.
DSHS says that the City of Lakewood can’t regulate any aspect of the operations of “adult family homes” in our residential neighborhoods, but we on the City Council will try to stop this abuse. (Read Tacoma News Tribune story from July 12, 2017 for more background).
Lawrence Butterfield has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was found incompetent to stand trial for twice trying to kill his father. He was then found not guilty by reason of insanity for assault with intent to kill and committed to WSH. Though he is from out of the area, WSH conditionally released him in Pierce County, where he stabbed his roommate to death in 2010. Since then he has been repeatedly found lacking in competency to assist in his own defense. The forensic side of WSH has recently found that he cannot be restored to competency, has active auditory hallucinations (hears voices) that he believes come from a microphone in his brain and poses a moderate to high risk for future dangerous behavior – when he is on his medications – and is an even greater risk when off.
Now the civil commitment doctors as WSH have made the unbelievable and irrational decision to release this individual, calling their competency into question. Call and email Western State Hospital. Call and email DSHS. DSHS works for Governor Inslee. Contact him and tell him to stop this lunacy now before anyone else is killed or injured.
Comments
Diane Iverson says
Hell No!
Mayor Don Anderson says
As of 5:00 pm Tuesday the City of Lakewood received word from the Governor’s Office that the state is “doing more research” on discharge options and DSHS HAS DECIDED NOT TO RELEASE MR. BUTTERFIELD at this time. The City will aggressively pursue long term solutions to the continuing problem of abuse of the adult family home program in our community in what we expect to be a very contentious challenge to DSHS practices and regulations.
Kudos to our 28th District legislators, County Prosecutor, City Manager, Police Chief and citizens for their efforts to address this issue.
Sandy Mazzei says
I lived in Oakbrook on Onyx for 35 years not far from Coral and have always had a concern about released patients. This is one of the most potentially dangerous. Thanks that it is on hold.
Kim says
Thanks to our 28th District legislators, County Prosecutors, City Manager, Police Chief and citizens for their efforts to address this issue. We appreciated everyone all the hard work you do. Please continue to pursue this issue for the better solutions.
GOD bless you all.
B says
So has he been released or not?
Ben Sclair says
No. The original plan was a Sept. 11 release date as noted in Don’s story. As Don’s comment notes, DSHS has decided to not release Mr. Butterfield at this time.
Mike Brandstetter says
Appreciative of those residents that came to last evenings city council meeting to voice support for the City to take aggressive action to preclude situations like this in the future and bring some order to the activities associated with adult family homes that have grown beyond the original concept.
Charlie says
Is a quiet, stable community like Oakbrook the best option?!?
How about McNeil Island? The DSHS facility already has almost 300 dangerous male “residents” living there.
Put one criminally insane guy on Coral Lane and soon others like him will follow. It’s a no brainer!