DSHS Plans to Release Schizophenic Killer in Oakbrook

Submitted by Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson

On September 11, DSHS is planning to release an acknowledged psychotic killer from Western State Hospital to live at the Alpha Palace Home, an adult group home at 7402 Coral Ln SW in the Oakbrook neighborhood of Lakewood, just 330 yards from the elementary school. The Prosecutor and our 28th District legislators are trying to stop DSHS, but we need your help.

DSHS says that the City of Lakewood can’t regulate any aspect of the operations of “adult family homes” in our residential neighborhoods, but we on the City Council will try to stop this abuse. (Read Tacoma News Tribune story from July 12, 2017 for more background).

Lawrence Butterfield has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was found incompetent to stand trial for twice trying to kill his father. He was then found not guilty by reason of insanity for assault with intent to kill and committed to WSH. Though he is from out of the area, WSH conditionally released him in Pierce County, where he stabbed his roommate to death in 2010. Since then he has been repeatedly found lacking in competency to assist in his own defense. The forensic side of WSH has recently found that he cannot be restored to competency, has active auditory hallucinations (hears voices) that he believes come from a microphone in his brain and poses a moderate to high risk for future dangerous behavior – when he is on his medications – and is an even greater risk when off.

Now the civil commitment doctors as WSH have made the unbelievable and irrational decision to release this individual, calling their competency into question. Call and email Western State Hospital. Call and email DSHS. DSHS works for Governor Inslee. Contact him and tell him to stop this lunacy now before anyone else is killed or injured.