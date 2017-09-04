Toastmasters members elect Mary Morrison to International Board

Mary Morrison, of Tacoma, Wash., has been elected to the Board of Directors of Toastmasters International, the world’s leading organization devoted to teaching skills in communication and leadership. Morrison was elected to the 2017-2019 two-year term at the organization’s 86th annual International Convention, held Aug. 23-26 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As a member of the Toastmasters International Board of Directors, Morrison is a “working ambassador” for the organization. She works with the Board to develop and support the policies and procedures that guide Toastmasters International in fulfilling its mission.

Morrison is an Organization Development Manager for the city of Tacoma, Office of Equity and Human Rights, where she has worked for over 23 years. Since 2006, her role includes leadership development for the executive team at the City of Tacoma and managing various change efforts. Most recently, she co-created the Office of Equity and Human Rights, where she oversees policy and program development to help Tacoma be an equitable place to live, work and play.

Morrison holds a master’s degree in organization management from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California. She also holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and in 2014, earned a certificate of excellence from ICMA Center for Performance Measurement after leading a performance management team for the city of Tacoma. Since 2016, she has been a steering committee member in the Government Alliance on Race and Equity and a commission chair at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.

A Toastmaster since 1997, Morrison’s home club is Sound Advice Toastmasters, in Tacoma. She has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

She says, “Whether I’m providing feedback to others, giving a formal presentation or making small talk at a social event, I do so with the confidence I gained as a Toastmaster. I’m a better co-worker, manager, mentor and friend because of Toastmasters.”

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization’s membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.