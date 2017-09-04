The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 5 Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of August 1, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #105754- #105762 in the amount of $216,628.02 and Payroll Checks #105875 – #105883 in the amount of $148,806.94
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #105804 – #105868 in the amount of $104,247.36 and Manual Checks #105749 & #105788 – #105789 in the amount of $2,015.18 and Claims Checks #105970 – #106040 in the amount of $250,698.90 and Manual Checks #105869, #105872, #105889, #105890 & #105961 in the amount of $21,842.09
    4. Comcast Franchise Agreement Extension (AB 2810) (Resolution #1156)
    5. Set Public Hearings – 2018 Regular and EMS Property Tax Levies (AB 2811)
    6. Set Public Hearings – 2017-2018 Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2812)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Legislative Update – Representative Christine Kilduff
  6. New Items
    1. Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 2813) (Ordinance #1569)
  7. Reports:
  8. Mayor
  9. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
  10. Council

