Steilacoom Historical Museum and Pierce County Library present historical talks

TACOMA – Steilacoom Historical Museum, the Friends of Steilacoom Pierce County Library and the Steilacoom Pierce County Library are taking people on a journey through history. The Explorations speaker series begins Friday, Sept. 8, and features monthly events with a look at history through several different lenses.

Friday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m. – H2OMG Making Sense of Water Scarcity in an Insecure World. Learn about water scarcity and its effects from Rachel Cardone who spent five years establishing the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene program.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. – They Passed through Steilacoom. Take an intimate look at people who passed through Steilacoom with historian, author and living history presenter Ray Egan.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. – Hollywood and the Homefront: Tinsel Town’s Contribution

to WWII. Relive the images, radio and film that rallied the home front during World War II with audio historian and former broadcaster John Jensen.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. – The Ancient Fruitcake. Discover the strange stories of what really old food can tell you about history from author Harriet Baskas.

All events will be held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom. Find out more about these events at www.piercecountylibrary.org and plan to spend your Friday afternoons with us at the Steilacoom Historical Museum.