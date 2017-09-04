Sound Transit to add two daily Lakewood-Seattle Sounder roundtrips

Sounder service between Seattle and Lakewood gets an 18% boost starting Monday, September 25th. Two new roundtrips are being added between Seattle-Lakewood, bringing the total number of roundtrips in South King and Pierce Counties up to 13 per weekday.

Not only will riders have more choices, but the trains will come more often as well. During peak hours, Sounder trains will arrive as often as every 20 minutes. And yes, the connecting bus routes to and from our stations will also shift to accomodate the new schedules.

Source: More Sounder south trips, new schedule starts 9/25 | Sound Transit