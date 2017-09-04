Lakewood Council election Q&A

Submitted by Chas. Ames

On the first day of August, all the registered candidates for Lakewood City Council were requested to answer three questions before September publication of this article:

What is the most important issue facing Lakewood? What is your plan to address it?

What is Lakewood’s most valuable commodity that other Washington State cities don’t have?

Who in Lakewood do you most admire?

Of the seven candidates registered with Pierce County Auditor’s Election’s office, four returned answers.

Over the next few days you’ll read answers from John Simpson, Mary Moss, Mike Brandstetter and Ria Johnson-Covington.

The General election is November 7. If you have not received a ballot by Oct 24, you are encouraged to call the Pierce County Auditor’s office for a replacement ballot.