The Beauty of Music and Dance

By

Submitted by Steven Behr

The Patriots Landing Retirement Community will be sponsoring the Steilacoom Silver Stars on Wednesday, September 6th, at 3pm for a special motivational dance and wellness program.

The main dancing venue includes Waltz, Swing, Tango, Latin and Hula that incorporates classic music, colorful costumes and unique dance choreography. The team will share their wonderful personal connection that makes them such a pleasure to watch as they take you back to a time of the “greatest generation”. Come and share in their partnership.

