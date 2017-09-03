Tacoma HOV ramp and lane closures resume after Labor Day

TACOMA – Starting Tuesday, September 5, contractor crews building the I-5 – SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project will begin four nights of ramp closures on the eastbound State Route 16 to northbound Interstate 5 ramp. Crews will close the ramp each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The closure allows crews to remove the formwork on a new northbound I-5 bridge. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 and 56th Street.

Additional overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the first week of September are listed below. Signed detours will be provided for all closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.

Ramp and lane closures:

Monday, Sept. 4: No work scheduled for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Northbound I-5

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit (#136A) to 20th Street East will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exits to Portland Avenue (exit #134) and northbound SR 167 (exit #135) will close from 8 p.m. to5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Northbound I-5

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5

Three lanes of southbound I-5 from Bay Street to Portland Avenue will close for paving and expansion joint work. Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. with all lanes reopening by 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Northbound I-5

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5

Three lanes of southbound I-5 from Bay Street to Portland Avenue will close for paving and expansion joint work. Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. with all lanes reopening by 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 8

Northbound I-5

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exits to Portland Avenue (exit #134) and northbound SR 167 (exit #135) will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 between Bay Street and East L Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 10 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit (#133) to I-705, SR 7 and East 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

For updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.