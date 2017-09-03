Lakewood road closure: 150th Street/Perimeter Road

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, 150th Street just east of Woodbrook Drive in the Woodbrook neighborhood will be closed to through traffic while work is done on the final sewer extension project in the area. The road will reopen after the Sept. 30 project completion date.

Cars will have to access 150th Street from the Thorne Lane/Murray Road side. Access from the east is closed because Joint Base-Lewis McChord is repaving Perimeter Road.

The road will be closed from Woodbrook Drive (Lakewood’s project) to Military Road (JBLM’s project). The JBLM project will conclude Sept. 22. During this overlap Barnes Gate and McChord Field commercial vehicle inspection point will be closed to traffic.

Unlike last year, the city’s project this year is only 600 feet long and will be less intrusive. Access to property will be maintained for local residents, but through traffic is not allowed.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will work quickly to get your roadway restored. Thank you for your patience.