The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Health Board Sept. 6 meeting agenda online

By Leave a Comment

The September 6, 2017 Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Regular Meeting agenda is available to view. The Board of Health meets the first Wednesday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Auditorium, 3629 South D Street, Tacoma, WA. The public is welcome.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *