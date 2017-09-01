Steilacoom Town Adminstrator report to council, Sept. 1

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 5, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – September 11, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – September 27, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Back To School:

School started on Thursday, August 31st. Please take additional care when driving, understand that there will be heavier traffic around the schools and that school zone speed limits will be enforced, and watch out for kids.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones throughout Town. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Birch Street plat installing the storm water line on Birch Street; continued cleaning road signs; ground down a small anomaly on Union Avenue; cleaned and painted the island on Old Military Road; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced 60 feet of primary cable on Natalie Lane. Failure of the cable replaced caused the outage on Natalie Lane reported last week. Additionally, the crew performed inspections and worked with the contractors on the Tasanee and Birch Street projects; troubleshot challenges with pump number 1 at the Marietta Street lift station; tested and turned on school zone signs; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected the sewer main installation for the Tasanee plat; installed a new pump at the Marietta Street lift station; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 300 block of Steilacoom Street; assisted the Street crew with right-of-way maintenance; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew prepared for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; repaired sprinklers that are being damaged in the parks due to high usage; maintained parks and grounds; commenced working on the deck and landscaping at Charlie’s Park; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance.

Cedar Creek:

The Cedar Creek Work Crew provided the labor for the work at Charlie’s Park..

Other:

Waughop Lake Trail Grand Opening:

After years of planning and months of construction, the Waughop Lake Trail project at Fort Steilacoom Park is done! Join us on Friday, September 8, 2017 as we celebrate this important community resource. At 5:30 p.m. we’ll mix and mingle near the shelter by the lake and then honor our partners and walk the trail from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. We are thankful for your interest, support and patience. Join us if you can! Invitation attached. For more information contact Nikki at 253-983-7835.

Silent Thunder:

On the 9th of September, from 11 AM to 3 PM, more than 60 electric vehicles and hundreds of visitors will quietly converge on Steilacoom for the National Drive Electric Week Steilacoom, Electric Vehicle (EV) show near the tennis court area. Your are cordially invited to attend this free event and talk to the many EV owners (about 20 different vehicle types) about their vehicles and learn about this new evolving technology. Pierce Transit will also have a 2017 Proterra EcoRide BE35 on display and we hope they will be having some free rides showing this technology which will be in use in 2018. For more information go to https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=907 or feel free to contact NDEW – Steilacoom “City Captain” Dick Muri at 253-439-9797 or by email at Dick@DickMuri.com