The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Nursing Sim Lab Open House

By

September 12!
Nursing Sim Lab Open House

Considering a career in healthcare? Find out how TCC’s amazingly realistic sims can help students learn nursing skills in a clinical-like setting. An open house will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 (Noon-4 pm) in Building 13, 3rd Floor.

  • Get a guided tour of the Harned Center for Health Careers and learn about all its amazing technology
  • Experience a live demo with the nursing students and electronic mannequins
  • See what we’ve got stored in our morgue
  • Enter a $50 gift card drawing
  • Enjoy light refreshments

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.