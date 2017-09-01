September 12!
Nursing Sim Lab Open House
Considering a career in healthcare? Find out how TCC’s amazingly realistic sims can help students learn nursing skills in a clinical-like setting. An open house will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 (Noon-4 pm) in Building 13, 3rd Floor.
- Get a guided tour of the Harned Center for Health Careers and learn about all its amazing technology
- Experience a live demo with the nursing students and electronic mannequins
- See what we’ve got stored in our morgue
- Enter a $50 gift card drawing
- Enjoy light refreshments