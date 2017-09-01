Kick-off Towards a Better Marriage

Submitted by Lake City Community Church

Have you ever wanted to do something to improve your marriage? If so, come join us for our Fall Kick-Off of our marriage enrichment program called Re|Engage starting Thursday, September 7th, at 6:30PM.

Where: Lake City Community Church, 8810 Lawndale Ave Sw, Lakewood WA – 98498

When: Thursdays 6:30-8:15PM

What is Re|Engage: Re|Engage is a marriage enrichment program. Marriages in any condition can benefit, whether you are struggling to get along, your marriage is broken, or you simply want to grow closer together as a couple. We like to say that Re|Engage is both a university and a hospital.

Who: This is open to any married couple who wants to improve their marriage.

FREE CHILDCARE

Come check us out, there is no initial charge and no immediate commitment. For further information email Emily at emily.howat@LC3.com, call the church office: 253 582 8040 and/or check out our website: lc3.com/ministries/family-ministry