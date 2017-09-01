Discover What Moves You in TAM’s Fall Exhibitions

Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Art Museum’s lobby spaces and Haub Family Galleries showcase a bountiful display of new exhibitions for the fall season. TAM is sharing 75 works from its Haub Family Collection with the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington in the exhibition Art of the American West: Highlights from the Haub Family Collection at Tacoma Art Museum from September 30, 2017 through January 7, 2018 (bit.ly/WhatcomHaub).

While part of the western American art collection is traveling, four new exhibitions are on view in the Haub Family Galleries including a selection of western sculptures, paintings, and works on paper in the exhibition The Dynamic American West: Highlights from the Haub Family Collection, which opens on September 2, 2017. This exhibition complements the special exhibitions Two Centuries of American Still-Life Painting: The Frank and Michelle Hevrdejs Collection, still life works in glass featured in TAM’s Selections from the Anne Gould Hauberg Collection, and The Art of American Framing in the adjacent galleries.

TAM is celebrating the legacy of revered philanthropist, collector, and patron of the arts, Anne Gould Hauberg (1917-2016) through an exhibition of her extraordinary gift to the museum spread across three galleries. The Anne Gould Hauberg Collection records the influential artists and teachers who built the Pilchuck Glass School into a world-renowned center for glass art. She maintained many long and important friendships with some of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century including Dale Chihuly, Jack Lenor Larsen, and Mark Tobey. In 1971, Anne with her then-husband John Hauberg and artist Dale Chihuly co-founded the Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Washington.

The Anne Gould Hauberg Collection at TAM includes 151 artworks, 80 of which are on view in the exhibition. The collection is notable for its outstanding works by Chihuly. It also includes glass by such renowned artists as Flora C. Mace and Joey Kirkpatrick, Paul Marioni, Richard Marquis, William Morris, Italo Scanga, Therman Statom, Lino Tagliapietra, and Toots Zynsky. In addition to Chihuly, Anne also collected in depth works by her artist friends such as Nadine Kariya, James Minson, Ginny Ruffner, and Anna Skibska.

The exhibition opened August 12 and will be on extended view in the Pamela Mayer Sculpture Hall, Kreielsheimer Foundation Alcove, and Susan Russell Hall and Dale G. Hall, MD lobby case.

Ripe fruit, lush flowers, and intriguing objects tempt the senses in an array of still-life paintings by masters of American art in TAM’s Liliane and Christian Haub and Katrin and Karl-Erivan Haub galleries. Two Centuries of American Still-Life Painting: The Frank and Michelle Hevrdejs Collection will be on view from September 2, 2017 to January 7, 2018. Organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, this exhibition has been drawn from the extensive collection of Frank Hevrdejs, Life Trustee of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and his wife, Michelle Hevrdejs. Featuring more than 60 paintings, Two Centuries of American Still-Life Painting reflects their knowledge and passion for American art. All of the works are still lifes—arrangements of objects from the everyday to the exotic—but interpreted in a variety of styles from realism to impressionism, modernism, pop art, and contemporary representational painting.

“What I really enjoy about this exhibition is the opportunity to see a variety of major American artists starting with the same basic subject—the still life—then giving it their own unique spin.” said TAM Curator of Collections, Margaret Bullock. “And if you love great painting, there are many stellar examples in an array of styles.”

Still-life painting has been a favorite genre in European art since the late 16th century and in American art from colonial times. Still lifes are one of the most approachable subjects because they often portray familiar items from everyday life. Artists find them interesting because they can be more than just the depiction of things. The objects in them can carry symbolic meanings and the ways in which they’re arranged can convey messages, moods, and opinions. Two Centuries of American Still-Life Painting is a stroll through American art by some of its finest painters. James Peale, William Merritt Chase, Georgia O’Keeffe, Andrew Wyeth, Wayne Thiebaud, and Janet Fish are among the 58 artists represented with their unique interpretations of this time-honored form of painting.

Another notable feature of the artworks in the still-life exhibition is their distinctive frames. To further explore this topic, TAM has invited master framer Richard Boerth of Atelier Richard Boerth, Seattle to curate a small exhibition on the history of American frame making for the Sally and John Barline Study Gallery. Through 15 classic examples, The Art of American Framing traces evolutions in frame styles that echo trends in American architecture and interior design. The exhibition also includes a sample case that illustrates the process of carving and gilding frames and some of the tools and materials used.

Landscape images show the effects of changing daylight, seasonal cycles, and daily weather patterns, and how these elements manifest subtly or conspicuously on the western landscape. The people of the West also provide ongoing inspiration to artists to tell vibrant tales of the region—both factual and fictional—that promote the West as a dynamic place.In the adjacent Georg Haub and Alice and Paul Kaltinick galleries, TAM Curator of Western American Art Faith Brower offers a counterpoint to the more static compositions in the still-life exhibition through key works from the museum’s permanent collection. The Dynamic American West: Highlights from the Haub Family Collection showcases the diverse people and places of the vast and constantly changing American West and the energies that connect them.

“Tacoma Art Museum’s esteemed Haub Family Collection comes alive in this exhibition through a wonderful array of work from the last 150 years of American art. From depictions of Indigenous leaders and Chinese entrepreneurs to iconic landscapes and fictionalized scenes, we can get a sense for this dynamic region and how artists interpret the rapidly changing West,” said Faith Brower, Haub Curator of Western American Art.

The exhibition asks How is the American West a dynamic place? and How have artists captured that vitality in their artwork? On view September 2, 2017 through January 28, 2018.

In the museum’s north wing, TAM’s special exhibition Zhi LIN: In Search of the Lost History of Chinese Migrants and the Transcontinental Railroads continues through February 18, 2018. Promoting the West: Abby Williams Hill and the Railroads is on view through October 15, 2017.

Funder credits: Selections from the Anne Gould Hauberg Collection is generously supported by the Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass. Local seasonal support provided by ArtsFund.

Curator Talk: Kaylin Weber, Saturday, September 9, 2017 @ 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Learn more about Two Centuries of American Still-Life Painting: The Frank and Michelle Hevrdejs Collection with Kaylin Weber, exhibition curator from the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Hear insights about her experience curating this exhibition and her expertise on still-life painting. Weber highlights the variety of artworks on view and the prolific collectors who amassed them over the past thirty years.

Cost: $10 ($5 members/students with ID)

Walking through History: A Tour of Tacoma with Artist Zhi LIN and the Tacoma Historical Society, Thursday, September 21, 2017 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

You are invited to hear the lost histories of the Chinese migrants and former residents of Tacoma. Chuck Morrison from the Tacoma Historical Society and internationally acclaimed artist Zhi LIN guide us to sites of historical significance in downtown Tacoma. Discover the stories that underpin our streets, railways, and buildings.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up at the registration table between 5 and 5:30 pm at Tacoma Art Museum on Third Thursday, September 21st.

Riding the Rails: A Panel on the Life and Art of Abby Williams Hill, Sunday, October 1, 2017 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

An adventurer and nature enthusiast, Hill traveled across the country by rail to paint promotional images for the Great Northern and Northern Pacific railroads. A scholar, an archivist, a historian, and a curator share their insights on the life and artistic practice of 19th-century painter Abby Williams Hill. Panelists provide an exclusive look at intriguing artifacts from the artist, courtesy of the University of Puget Sound. Hear stories about Hill’s family, art, activism, and the many ways that she challenged historical expectations of women.

Cost: $10 ($5 members/students with ID).

Watch our calendar at TacomaArtMuseum.org/events for additional related programs.