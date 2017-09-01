Comcast announces 1 Gig speeds for Lakewood

Comcast announced this week it will offer a new internet service delivering speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second to residential customers within Lakewood and nearly all of Pierce County.

These speeds are among the fastest and most widely available in the region and include access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots. There are 11,287 Wi-Fi hotspots in Lakewood, 159,113 in Pierce County and more than 800,000 total throughout Washington state.

“With our 1 Gigabit service, Comcast customers in Lakewood can take advantage of super-fast internet speeds using their existing wiring,” said Amy Lynch, regional senior vice president of Comcast’s Washington region. “Now our customers can enjoy their favorite online activities faster and easier.”

Comcast’s new 1 Gigabit service is available in most areas of unincorporated Pierce County and throughout the following cities: Bonney Lake, Buckley, Carbonado, DuPont, Eatonville, Edgewood, Fife, Fircrest, Gig Harbor, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Lakewood, Milton, Orting, Puyallup, Roy, Ruston, South Prairie, Steilacoom, Sumner, Tacoma, University Place and Wilkeson.

“Access to Gigabit internet service has been one of my highest priorities as a Pierce County Councilmember. This service will improve the quality of life for residents in both urban and rural areas, and help secure our economic future,” said Pierce County Councilmember Derek Young. “Super-fast speeds mean we can continue to build the South Sound as a vibrant place to live and innovate.” ?

The company’s new 1 Gigabit internet service will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver the speeds over the existing communications lines that are already in most people’s homes. To enjoy the service, all customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. Combined with the company’s recently launched XFINITY xFi platform, a new and personalized home Wi-Fi experience, Comcast is giving Pierce County customers the fastest speeds, the best coverage and ultimate Wi-Fi control in their homes.

Comcast rolled out 1 Gigabit service earlier this year in King County. A phased activation is planned for the rest of the state between now and the end of 2018.

People can visit www.XFINITY.com/gig for more information.