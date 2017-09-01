Chancellor Michele Johnson discusses student success with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation podcast

Pierce College Chancellor Michele Johnson recently spoke student success strategies with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s post-secondary student success podcast, To A Degree. The podcast strives to highlight the people, institutions and organizations that work to provide all students with a high-quality and affordable college experience – particularly those with the highest risk of being left out.

Johnson is featured in Episode 7, where she discusses strategies for student success and Pierce College’s decision to make institution wide changes in an effort to increase graduation rates and close achievement gaps. The college re-engineered the entire student experience and is seeing dramatic improvements as a result.

To learn more about these efforts and to listen to the conversation, visit To A Degree.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.