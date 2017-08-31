The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Waughop Lake Trail project is complete. Time to celebrate.

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Mary Dodsworth, Director, Lakewood Parks

After years of planning and months of construction the Waughop Lake Trail project at Fort Steilacoom Park is done. Join us on Friday, September 8, 2017 as we celebrate this important community resource. 

At 5:30 p.m. we’ll mix and mingle near the shelter by the lake and then honor our partners and walk the trail from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.  We are thankful for your interest, support and patience.  Join us if you can!   Invitation attached.  For more information contact Nikki at 253-983-7835.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *