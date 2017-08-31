The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

TNT: Lakewood police seek 2 suspects in gas station robbery

By Leave a Comment

Lakewood police are trying to identify two men in connection with a robbery and aggravated assault at a gas station.

Read more: Lakewood police seek 2 suspects in gas station robbery | The News Tribune

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *