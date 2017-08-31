Superintendent’s Column: Welcome back to school

Submitted by Deborah L. LeBeau, Superintendent

Wednesday, Aug. 30 was the first day of school for the 2017-18 school year; kindergartners start Tuesday, Sept. 5. Districtwide, staff have been hard at work during the summer months to prepare for the new school year.

This school year, we are excited to introduce our preschool and K-5 students to new reading curricula.

The new reading materials coincide with the Washington State Learning Standards. The publisher collaborated with National Geographic to have high-interest, nonfiction content along with fictional stories and a digital component to enhance learning for students at all skill levels. Our teachers received training on the new reading program in June and earlier this month and will receive more training throughout the school year.

The board of directors continues to focus on five goal areas that direct the district’s work. These five goal areas are: student success and achievement; community engagement; communication; supportive learning environments for students and employees; and staff retention, recruitment and professional development.

Students and families can visit schools during “meet and greet” events in late August, right before school starts. At these events students and families meet teachers, re-connect with classmates and meet new ones, and become familiar with the school. Families should check school websites now for more details.

Beginning on Sept. 20, we will implement one-hour, late-starts most Wednesday mornings. During this common time, certificated staff across the district will meet in grade level or department teams. They will review and analyze student data, revise teaching strategies and practices and collaborate to improve student achievement. Staff will also plan for additional time and support for students who need it, and enrichment opportunities for students who already are performing at grade level.

Our goal is to shape Clover Park School District into one of the top-performing districts in the state and nation. Late-start Wednesdays will give staff teams time to meet and focus on student learning. The first late start occurs Wednesday, Sept. 20.

We are also excited to be celebrating the district’s 90th anniversary in February. More details on our celebration will be available here and on the district website.