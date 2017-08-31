Rebound is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Rebound is the cat’s meow. While a bit shy in his cubby, once in a visitation room he darts from person to person, energetically seeking love and pets from all. From his silly and playful demeanor, it’s hard to believe that the Domestic Shorthair is 11 years of age.

Rebound is declawed, so it’s best if he was the sole king of your castle and kept indoors. You can’t go wrong with this orange-kissed tabby, so adopt today. #A519080.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.