Korsmo Construction Wins Federal Contract to Rehabilitate Mount Rainier Paradise Inn Annex

Submitted by Kim Kolzow, Korsmo Construction

Tacoma – Korsmo Construction was awarded a federal contract to rehabilitate the historic Paradise Inn Annex at Mount Rainier National Park.

Construction recently began on the project with a tentative completion in spring of 2019. The Inn is suffering the effects of heavy snow loads over the years, resulting in walls and floors that are skewed and out-of-plumb. The Annex portion of the building will be physically separated from the remainder of the building and raised on hydraulic jacks. A new concrete foundation will be formed and poured and the building will be plumbed and leveled. When completed, the project will include fire system updates, structural upgrades and various changes that will provide increased energy efficiencies.

Historic architectural elements, including interior trim, wood moldings and windows will be removed and reinstalled during the complete interior renovation of the Annex. Carpet, tile flooring and paint are carefully selected to provide a seamless transition between previously renovated portions of the Inn and this new phase of construction. Korsmo will follow detailed procedures to make sure that the integrity of the historic fabric is preserved.

Korsmo Construction built the new Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center on Mt. Rainier and performed a similar rehabilitation of Paradise Inn from June 2006 to April 2008. Korsmo is proud to continue the restoration of an important part of Washington State’s history at Mt. Rainier National Park. “It’s a great honor to be able to go back up to Mount Rainier and continue working on such a beautiful landmark,” said John Korsmo, Owner and President of Korsmo Construction.

The Paradise Inn will continue to operate and will be open seasonally during construction.

Korsmo Construction is a general building contracting company based in Tacoma, Washington that has served the Pacific Northwest since 1948. For more information, please visit the company website at www.korsmo.com.