HomeStreet is sponsoring an evening ‘to die for’

Submitted by Shana Wallace

Luda Kravchenko, Sr. Customer Service Rep-for the Lakewood branch of HomeStreet Bank presented Janne Hutchins, Executive Director of Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) with a $5,000 check to sponsor LASA’s Murder Mystery Dinner.

Hutchins stated “We are holding our first major fundraiser, a Murder Mystery Dinner. The dinner will be held Friday the 13th of October at the Clover Park College Rotunda and features a play by Michigan’s Murder Mystery Company.” Hutchins added, “But wait there’s more, a mouthwatering dinner featuring your choice of prime rib or chicken wellington will be provided by the Rainier Room”. Liesl Larson from HomeStreet Bank volunteer photographer for the event added “After solving the murder guests will be able to bid on scrumptious desserts.”

Thus far desserts have been donated by Hello Cupcake, Safeway, German Bakery and Pastry Shop, Fred Meyer, Bruno’s, Trader Joe’s, Corina and the Cake Studio. Even individuals jumped in to help, Patty Haas is seeking high and low for the perfect baker to make the perfect desert for LASA, one of her favorite charities. Board member, Joyce Loveday is commissioning the pastry department at CPTC to provide one of their special desserts.

So how does one attend? Tickets are $45 each Shana Wallace, intern said “we have tickets in our office at 8956 Gravelly Lake Dr SW and as of next week you will be able to go online and buy a ticket.

LASA was started 26 years ago by a group of Lakewood churches and parishioners who were concerned with the growing number of families living on the edge of poverty. The name of the organization at that time was the Lakewood Area Shelter Association. Services were focused in the part of the county that was then known as the Lakes Area. Lakewood became a city in 1996. We are today known as LASA.

Proceeds from the event go to support the work of LASA in keeping local families housed.