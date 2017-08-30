TLT kicks off 99th Season with Gala, Silent Auction

Tacoma Little Theatre welcomes the community to join us at our special Gala and Silent Auction celebrating our 99th Season. This special fundraising event will be filled with fine wine, fine hors d’oeuvres, and fine entertainment.

The evening will begin with a social hour and then move into the auditorium where staff and board members will present a sneak peek of each of the seven shows in our 98th season which include: Rumors, Blithe Spirit, Seussical, Children of a Lesser God, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Pillowman, and Macbeth. Throughout the course of the evening attendees will be bidding on silent auction items and enjoying musical entertainment from local performers.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s 99th Season Opening Gala and Silent Auction will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 6:00pm-9:00pm.

Tickets are $35.00 per person (includes hors d’oeuvres and one drink) and may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.