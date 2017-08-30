Footloose the Musical dances into TMP

Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces the first musical of the 2017/18 season, Footloose the Musical.

Footloose is a classic story of overcoming grief, and experiencing growth and emotional healing, symbolically represented by dancing, as well as persevering with determination to fight for the things you love most.

About the Show

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s production of Footloose features Jake Atwood as Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Moore played by Gary Chambers. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) played by Jessica Furnstahl and Willard (a country hick who becomes his best friend), played by Cameron Waters, Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process, helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

This musical adaptation of the hit film bursts onstage with an Oscar-nominated score, which includes such hit songs as Footloose, Holding Out for a Hero, and Let’s Hear It for the Boy.

Footloose the Musical

September 22 – October 15, 2017

Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Two Extra Matinees on Saturday, October 7 & 14, 2:00PM

The Cast

Ren McCormack – Jake Atwood

Ethel McCormack – Linda Palacios

Reverend Shaw Moore – Gary Chambers

Vi Moore – Lindsay Hovey

Ariel Moore – Jessica Furnstahl

Lulu Warnicker – Kathyanne Christine

Wes Warnicker – Alex Koerger

Coach Roger Dunbar – Nick Bray

Eleanor Dunbar – Jessica Hanson

Rusty – Corissa DeVerse

Urleen- Emma Deloye

Wendy Jo – Kiana Norman-Slack

Chuck Cranston – Nick Clawson

Lyle – Zach Forbes

Travis – Josh Anderman

Cop – Joel Larson

Betsy Blast – Kathy Kluska

Willard Hewitt – Cameron Waters

Principal Harry Clark – Marty Stiles

Jeter/Cowboy Bob – Sean Kilen

Bickle – Donovan Mahannah

Garvin – Tony Williams

Doreen – Rio Barber

Irene – Christina Brewer

Ensemble

Heather Arneson | Maggie Barry | Cassandra DeChant

Keoni Dilay | Kat Fresh | Ashley Roy | Jacob Viramontes

TMP’s Creative Team

Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)

Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)

Aaron Mohs-Hale (Lighting Designer)

Dennis Kurtz (Set Design Master Carpenter)

Jocelyne Fowler (Costume Designer)

Where

Footloose the Musical plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

Show Times

Ticket Prices

Adults $31.00

Senior, Military, Students $29.00

Children (12 & under) $22.00

Groups of 10 or more $27.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Behind the Curtain @TMP with Footloose the Musical

Sunday, September 17, 2017, 7:00PM

Free Event!

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a FREE 90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast. This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is a non-profit arts organization, a national award-winning community theater. TMP is the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from Arts Fund, and Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT). Special thanks to TMP’s 2017/2018 season sponsors including The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.

