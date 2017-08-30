TACOMA, Wash. – Animals from polar bears to red wolves to tigers, sharks and even a sheephead wrasse will have a cool time with icy treats and other enrichments during an End of Summer Blast at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during the upcoming three-day Labor Day Weekend.

The zoo’s many marine animals and others who like water also are likely to be seen swimmin’ and splashin’ in their various habitats.

It’s a fabulous time for visitors to come and enjoy the zoo before the hectic days of the coming school year set in.

And there will be tons of treats and special enrichments for animals across the zoo all weekend -Sept. 2-4. While the zoo’s inhabitants get the goodies, humans are guaranteed to have a good time watching them chomp, lick and play with specially made ice treats.

Here’s a list of the special animal enrichments:

Saturday

10 a.m. Muskoxen will have piles of ice to toss around and run through

11 a.m. Shark feed & “fishsicle” enrichment in the South Pacific Aquarium

11 a.m. Sea otters will receive “otter” pops and piles of ice in which to frolic

12:30 p.m. Sumatran tigers will lick up the whipped cream atop piles of ice

2 p.m. Red wolves will enjoy ice pops

2 p.m. North American beaver will encounter a fun pile of shaved ice



Sunday

11 a.m. South Pacific Aquarium Lagoon Feed & frozen gel treats for the tropical fish

11:30 a.m. Polar Bear Keeper Talk & cool watermelon ice treats

12:30 p.m. Sumatran tigers receive watermelon treats

1 p.m. Primates get popsicles made just for them

1 p.m. Smash! Squish! Chomp! Elephants get watermelons to smash and devour

2 p.m. Red wolves receive scented paper “S’mores” to tear apart

Monday

11:30 a.m. Polar bears get cool watermelon ice treats and a chance to explore in the sprinklers

12:30 p.m. Sumatran tigers slurp up more watermelon treats

1 p.m. Elephants get watermelons to squish and devour

2 p.m. Red Wolf Keeper Talk & special scented paper “S’mores” for the wolves to tear apart

Throughout the day on Monday

Various animals in the Asian Forest Sanctuary will have sprinklers in which to play

Buddy the sheep head wrasse will get a small ice block to chew on in the Aquatic Masquerade exhibit

Plus, the zoo’s full complement of activities designed to get visitors closer than ever to animals and learn more about them from keepers continues through the long Labor Day Weekend.

Look for animal close encounters, an action-packed live-action animal show and keeper talks across the zoo.

Performances of the entertaining Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater Show, “The Wildest Show in the West,” are scheduled at noon and 3:30 p.m. each day. The show features a cast of zookeepers and animals, including Herald the dog, known as Sheruff Bones for this production. He rides to the rescue aboard a hot air balloon to conclude a performance that features an array of animals from an aardvark to a sloth to a leaping clouded leopard and a flock of hilarious chickens.

Visitors are sure to leave with smiles on their faces – and armed with ways they can help preserve the Earth’s precious resources through practicing the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

All activities are free with zoo admission.

Zoo hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org.